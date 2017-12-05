set a second alarm to ring only if you're still asleep

How It Works
Backup Alarm tells whether you’re awake using either the step tracker feature, or location services built into your phone to see if you’re awake. You choose which one to use. Simply set the time you want to wake up, set whether the alarm should be a backup or regular, and then go to sleep.
Option A: Using The Step Tracker Feature
A Backup Alarm by Steps will only sound if you haven’t taken at least the set number of steps in the half hour before your alarm is set to go off.
Option B: Using Location Services
A Backup Alarm by Location will only sound if you’re still inside the set radius at the time your alarm is set to go off.